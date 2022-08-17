Stansfield 'hungry' for more after debut

Jay Stansfield and Nelson SemedoGetty Images

Fulham academy forward Jay Stansfield says he has "no words" to describe how it felt making his Premier League debut against Wolves on Saturday.

The 19-year-old came on in the 83rd minute at Molineux and hopes this is just the beginning.

Stansfield told Fulham's official website: "It’s what you dream of as a kid, and then for it to come true, I’ve got no words to describe it really.

“But I think it’s a platform to build on now.

“I’ve set the standards for myself and I have to be hungry if I want more of those opportunities, because I want to play at the highest level possible.

“Hopefully I can get more minutes to be able to come on and show what I can actually do.”