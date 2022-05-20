Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have made progress this season but says "we want to be in a completely different position".

The Gunners can finish fourth and return to the Champions League if they beat Everton on Sunday and Tottenham Hotspur lose at Norwich City.

Arteta feels there is a good culture around Emirates Stadium now and that the team has re-connected with the fans.

But the manager added: "It is very clear and obvious we are not where we should be.

"This club's history tells us we need to be the best. We have to get there somehow. That takes a certain amount of time and windows.

"We want to be challenging the top teams. The league table doesn't lie - after 37 games it says we are very far away from those teams, and that is the level we have to meet.

"We have strong foundations to build what we need to do. We need to increase the quality of the squad."