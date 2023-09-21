Rodgers on team spirit, transfers and Scales' performance levels
- Published
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been talking to the media before his side's trip to Livingston on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Praised Celtic's team spirit in the 2-0 loss to Feyenoord, and believes that keeping the Dutch side to just two goals could be vital down the line, if the group is decided by goal difference.
Says that Livingston's artificial surface isn't ideal for players with existing knee problems, but insists there are "no excuses" heading into the game.
Said that he wanted more from the summer transfer window, and is already preparing for Januray. "We work with the players that are here. I'm not saying that in any disrespectful way. I think every manager will tell you they maybe wished they could have done one or two more signings."
Is anticipating "a tough game" against David Martindale's Livingston, saying that they "make it difficult for you, so you know that you have to earn the right to get the three points".
Spoke about Liam Scales' impressive recent performances, highlighting how well he came through the test against Rangers, but stressed that Scales "has to stay focused, stay calm, and keep working hard".