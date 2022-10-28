Steve Cooper says he takes Nottingham Forest being bottom of the Premier League “personally” and has called for “realism” and “fight” from his players off the back of their fine win over Liverpool.

Forest ended a run of eight games without a win against Jurgen Klopp’s side and now face league leaders Arsenal on the road on Sunday – a fixture Cooper says is “as tough as it gets at the moment”.

Keen to move on from the Liverpool win, Cooper said: “We will get judged over the course of time. It was a great win. We are still bottom. We still haven’t got enough points, or less than we would have liked. Let’s not lose sight of that. I don’t want to sound negative. That’s the realism, when you’re in a situation like that you have to fight.”

Cooper said he is pleased to have seen “a real hunger” and focus in training after the key victory.

Asked how it felt to still be bottom on Sunday after beating the Reds, he added: “I take it personally. Even before Sunday I knew it was about what was next and focusing on the coming days and the preparation. I’ve liked that attitude in the team this week. The idea has to be about striving to improve and work harder.”

Cooper has been charged by the Football Association for comments made in the aftermath of defeat at Wolves and said: “I do my very best to try to stay in control of whatever emotions you are feeling. In general I like to think I am OK at that. They are emotional jobs, they take you to places you’ve maybe not felt before. You try to stay true to yourself. Sometimes that is standing up for your team, or something you may do or say.”