Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats
- Published
Leeds have drawn their last three home league games against Nottingham Forest, while this is the first time they're hosting them in a Premier League game since a 3-1 win in April 1999.
Nottingham Forest have the joint-fewest away points (6) and the fewest away goals (4) in the Premier League this season. They've lost their last three on the road, last losing more consecutively in the top-flight between November and January in 1998-99 (5).
Leeds conceded 54 Premier League goals in 2020-21, 79 in 2021-22, and 48 so far this season. They last conceded 50+ in three consecutive top-flight campaigns (without suffering relegation in between) between 1976-77 and 1979-80 (a run of four).