Defender James Penrice has backed Livingston to beat St Mirren on Saturday as they look to take a giant step towards a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Livi currently sit sixth, a point ahead of the Buddies in seventh, with just four games left until the split.

“We know we can go and beat anyone - we’re confident and we should be because we played well two weeks ago,” he said.

“The prize is huge, everyone wants to be in that top six, for the club we want to be in there but St Mirren do as well. It will be massive on Saturday; it will shift what will happen in the top six.

“These kind of games at the end of the season, they become a battle and then it’s just two teams wanting to go and win.

“That’s what it will be, it’ll be really hard - it’s been tight this season with us when we’ve played them."