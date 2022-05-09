Madrid mattered, Newcastle battered

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The mood around the atmosphere on Sunday was for a response. Yes, the Champions League exit to Real Madrid was a big blow and it hurt City fans - but they soon backed their team for a resounding win at Newcastle.

The 5-0 win was more important than a simple statement to move three points clear. Manchester City now lead not only on points but - should it come to this - goal difference and goals scored.

The fifth goal was one of free-flowing pure quality - one of the most attractive I've seen in my time following the Blues for BBC Radio Manchester. It showed any ghosts of Wednesday night had been removed, and there was a gentle, confident swagger about it.

The players never would relax, but they now know they can afford to lose a game. A couple of tricky ones up next against Wolves and West Ham.