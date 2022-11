Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (TeamTalk), external

United also want to sign Bayern Munich and Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in January, but the 33-year-old wants to stay at the Bundesliga champions. (Florian Plettenberg), external

