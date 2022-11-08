S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

It was an agonising on Saturday. In some ways, I'd have rather lost by the customary four or five goals then have it snatched like that.

For me, the Kevin de Bruyne penalty is a dive. There's no way that minimal contact from Antonee Robinson can induce a fall of that kind. However, there is no doubt Robinson puts his foot in where he shouldn't have, and I actually think VAR made the right call not overturning it. For marginal calls like that, we have to start trusting the referee's judgement in real time.

Also, if it were Mitrovic, Wilson or Willian in De Bruyne's position, they'd do exactly the same thing.

There's a bit of debate among the fanbase on whether Fulham should have shown more ambition and tried more to win the match against 10 men. In the second half, we sat deeper and deeper and seemed to invite City pressure.

However, with Mitro out, Fulham's attack was extremely stunted. Carlos Vinicius didn't offer us any presence up top, and it was impossible for us to make the ball stick. I don't think it was a case of Marco Silva not wanting to win the game, he just didn't have the players to do it.

Even with 10 men, City are one of the best teams in the world, managed by the best coach in the world. We should be holding our heads up high that we gave them a real scare.

Of our five defeats this season, four of them have been against the current top four (Arsenal, City, Newcastle and Spurs). That's a real indication of how good we've been.