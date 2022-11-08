We asked for your reaction to Ralph Hasenhuttl's sacking and whether it was the right decision.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

C﻿hris: Ralph was let down by the players. A great guy who cared deeply and had huge passion. Ultimately it was time, and the boo boys got what they wanted. Hopefully we can appoint someone as dedicated and passionate who can get the best out of the players we have. Just hope that people who call for a manager's head are realistic about who comes in!

S﻿am: We’ve had some great moments under Ralph, but this was the right decision. Too many strange tactical decisions recently.

P﻿eter: I think Ralph is a very good guy and we were lucky to have him - I just wish he’d been given a chance to see what he could have achieved with some fully developed players to blend with the young up and coming ones. Thank you for everything you did for the club, Ralph.

G﻿avin: I think it was time for a change. Failure to replace Danny Ings and the strange decision to let Oriel Romeu go haven't helped. The two 9-0 defeats will always be mentioned, unfortunately. There have been good times with Ralph - but not enough.

S﻿ean: Ralph had to go. I can't fault his energy and commitment, but there was no consistency or progression plan.