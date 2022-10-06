S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves have made Julen Lopetegui their first-choice candidate to replace Bruno Lage as manager.

Lage was sacked on Sunday after a run of one win in 15 Premier League matches.

Coaching duo Steve Davis and James Collins will take charge for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

However, with matches against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Leicester to follow, Wolves are keen to fill their vacancy quickly.

It is thought the club have already established whether Lopetegui, who was sacked by Sevilla in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund, is interested in the job and are planning more substantive talks in the coming days.

The 56-year-old is already well known to Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

The pair spoke about Lopetegui becoming Wolves manager in 2016 following Fosun’s takeover of the club.

Instead, he went to coach Spain and then Real Madrid.

