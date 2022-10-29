Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton: What Vieira said

Crystal Palace Patrick Vieira speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Game of two halves, in the first half we were really good. Played some good football, created chances but couldn't score. We scored that one goal but we should've gone into half time with more goals and that is one of the sides of the game we have to improve. Came back in the second half you give hope to the opponents, they played really well and made it difficult for us. We needed to show something else and I'm pleased with the attitude we showed in a difficult period.

"The mental belief, 1-0 down they were still in the game. They played with more tempo and more forward, committing more forward. We started second half a bit flat and it became more difficult for us to get any momentum. We needed to defend well and the players who came on really brought positiveness and more energy to the team and that allowed us to keep a clean sheet.

"When we are in a good period in the game we have to score more goals. It's difficult for us to control the game from the start to the end. We showed the other side of the game when we were in a difficult situation - the team is growing and those kind of games and playing under pressure will give us confidence and belief and we will learn from those games.

"We did not make the right decision all the time and we have to keep working on that."

Battle between Lyanco and Wilfried Zaha: "Two players who play with a lot of character, competitiveness and all credit to both of them because they fight until the end and it was a good battle."

On keeper saves: "When you go through a difficult period you expect more energy from players who come on and keeper to make some saves, Vince the way he managed the game and the important saves allowed us to win the game."

On winning after taking lead for first time: "Good for mentality, we needed to improve and keep working on that. We put emphasis on that in the last couple of weeks, we know that's important to improve. The way we suffered today and keeping a clean sheet today we did well."