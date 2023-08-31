Rangers 'owe' fans Old Firm performance

Rangers "owe" their fans a big performance in Sunday's Old Firm game after their Champions League collase in Eindhoven, says striker Cyriel Dessers.

The Nigerian admits PSV were "too good" in their 5-1 win in the Netherlands but insists there will be no hangover when Celtic visit Ibrox at the weekend.

“Overall we were not at our level and that’s disappointing," he told BBC Scotland. "But we need to lift our spirits and take the positives from this game, even though it’s not easy, and learn from the negatives before Sunday’s game.

“I think we owe it to ourselves, the staff, the fans who travelled here and the fans back in Glasgow. Hopefully we can deliver."