Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

A trip to Manchester City may not be the ideal place to try to end a run of four straight defeats, especially after a demoralising home defeat by Wolves.

But in one way, it may give Everton a chance to play without the pressure of expectation, at least from a neutral's point of view. Every game has pressure however, and points are important now just as they were last season.

If Frank Lampard’s men can find a way to get something from the game, it could give them a massive boost and a real platform to build from.

Scoring goals remains the problem, and I’m sure finding solutions in the January transfer window will be top of the list of priorities.

We don’t know if Dominic Calvert Lewin will be back for the City game, but his return - fully fit - can’t come soon enough.

I’ve liked what I’ve seen from young Tom Cannon when he’s come on as a sub recently, and he could be worth a start, but clearly the answers will need to come from a productive recruitment drive, with new faces giving the squad a lift.

It's Brighton at home too after the trip to the Etihad, and we all know how well Brighton are playing. But it’ll be important to go to City with belief and total commitment. In football, you never know.