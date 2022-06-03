David de Gea has been named Manchester United's Players' Player of the Year for the fourth time.

The Spain goalkeeper, 31, previously lifted the award in 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2017-18.

De Gea played every single minute of United's 38 Premier League matches, producing a number of impressive individual performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia, with two awards each, are the only other players to win the award on multiple occasions since its inception in 2006.