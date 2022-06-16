Postecoglou admits Champions League disbelief

Ange Postecoglou admits he will have a pinch himself moment when he leads Celtic out into the Champions League group stage next season.

The Glasgow club have qualified direct after winning the Scottish title back from city rivals Rangers in the former Australia head coach's first season in charge.

"I remember when I was at the World Cup in Brazil," Celtic's manager told Sky Sports. "I'm sitting on the touchline and we played against Chile in the first game and I remember thinking, 'what the hell am I doing here? I should be sitting in the stand watching'.

"I felt like someone was going to tap me on the shoulder and say the game is starting, get off the pitch. It's going to be the same with the Champions League."

Postecoglou stressed that "I've never doubted my ability" and believes his success will make it easier for coaches who are not household names in Scotland to be employed - in a similar way to his impact as the first Australian to lead his national team to the World Cup finals.