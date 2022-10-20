Nathaniel Chalobah serves the final game of a three-match suspension for Fulham, while Kenny Tete is unlikely to be fit.

Manor Solomon and Layvin Kurzawa are still sidelined with injuries.

Aston Villa have no new fitness concerns, while Cameron Archer has recovered from a sickness bug.

Ashley Young will make his 400th Premier League appearance, becoming the second oldest outfield player to reach the milestone after Teddy Sheringham.

