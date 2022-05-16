Ralph Hasenhuttl insists that Southampton's consistency in steering clear of relegation is an achievement fans should "never forget" - even if he understands their frustration at how the season petered out.

"Last summer, we lost our best striker and other key players and people said we would struggle to stay clear of relegation," he said. "And we have had nothing to do with it.

"The teams that are down there would love to change places with us so this is a big achievement. Never forget that."

He does, however, accept that a run of one win in 10 games has been difficult for Saints to endure and wants to take action in the summer to avoid a repeat next season.

"It's a little bit similar to seasons before," he said. "We know we have to do something as we always end up reaching our limits.

"We have the basic fundamentals that we build every year and we always fail to the make the next step.

"If you want to push limits higher, you have to make changes. This is what we will try to do."