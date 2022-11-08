A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

As fireworks exploded in the Beeston sky on Saturday night, every Leeds fan inside Elland Road should have been united.

But in the directors' box, Victor Orta was in the midst of an overzealous celebration, for which he later issued an apology.

Orta and the board have been under pressure, with performances threatening another season fighting relegation. "I have been subjected to a lot of abuse," he said in a statement released to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Abuse cannot be tolerated. But no-one can be above legitimate criticism.

A catalogue of unpopular decisions, like the recent failure to secure a left-back and striker in the transfer market, are losing the board the almost universal respect it once enjoyed.

But its public relations have made the situation worse.

Chief executive officer Angus Kinnear's programme notes have been described as patronising. Majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani's tweets have been used against him. And Orta's emotional outbursts have been loved and hated.

All attention-grabbing actions that have proved distracting, divisive and fuelled critics.

PR is paramount to the unity of a club, and a massively important remit of the custodians. The board must win the fans over if the club is to be truly united.