Wolves interim head coach Steve Davis welcomes back midfielder Ruben Neves from suspension.

However, defender Nathan Collins serves the final game of his three-match ban.

Boubacar Traore may need to be assessed following illness, while Raul Jimenez, Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Pedro Neto are all unavailable.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says defender Moussa Niakhate is "nowhere near" being ready to return from a hamstring injury.

Omar Richards and Jack Colback also remain sidelined.

W﻿ho makes the Wolves XI?

P﻿redict the Forest starting line-up