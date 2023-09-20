On playing in the Europa League again: "The European competitions have got tougher. So many teams who have been regular Champions League teams have found themselves in the Europa League. The strength in European competitions is really, really strong. To be in a final and a semi-final two years in a row is a big thing. I want to try and do that again if I can."

On new signing Mohammed Kudus: "I like what I see and I think he looks a really good player. That's why we brought him and hopefully we can give him a chance to show what he can do in the next couple of weeks. We just wanted to give him a bit of time and not expect too much too soon."

On team news: "Lukasz Fabianski will play tomorrow night. He's a brilliant goalkeeper and he has been excellent for us at times. Lukasz's form has been so, so good for us in the last few years and he'll be in goal tomorrow night."

On Backa Topola: "It's a compliment to them that they're in this situation. We've watched their Braga games and we've got an idea of their level. They've started the season really well in their league and we know they'll be a tough game tomorrow."

On competition in defence: "We've got some great competition in defence. Angelo Ogbonna played well at Brighton and Nayef Aguerd came back into the side too. Dinos Mavropanos is getting himself ready too, so everybody fit is a great thing. It gives us an opportunity to see what they can do."