Player to watch - Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell only joined Rangers this week but there will be plenty of fans desperate to see him thrown straight in to face St Johnstone at Ibrox.

At his peak, the 24-year-old was an eye-catching performer in the Premier League for his local team Norwich City and had a host of top clubs after him. However his consistency has been questioned and his form dipped in the last year.

A fantastic dribbler with great technique, Ibrox boss Michael Beale will hope he complements the rejuvenated Ryan Kent as well as Malik Tillman and help make Rangers' attack less predictable than it has been for most of the season.

It's not guaranteed he will come up to Scotland and stroll it in the fast-paced and aggressive Premiership, especially at Rangers, where the pressure to perform every single game is greater than at Norwich.

Time will tell if Cantwell can get himself firing again at Ibrox, but he looks an exciting addition.

