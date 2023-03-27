The hearing for Everton's alleged breach of financial rules "would be challenging" to complete by the end of the Premier League season, says football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Maguire said: "My understanding is that, for some time, all the money going out Everton effectively had to be approved by the Premier League," said Maguire. "So they were treading a fairly fine line.

"Of course, there are all sorts of leaks and rumours, but my understanding is this could be linked to a single transaction in relation to the signing of a player.

"They are entitled to a defence and the commission itself, which will consist of three people, will need to have space in all their diaries. These things do not tend to take place very quickly."

Maguire said "the nature of tariffs is unlimited" if Everton - who have denied any wrongdoing - are found guilty, but he added that he can only go on Football League equivalents for precedents.

"For example, Birmingham City's signing of Christian Pedersen brought a nine-point penalty at a time when they were under strict monitoring with regards to player recruitment," he said.

"A financial penalty would set an interesting precedent. Some clubs have ultra-high-net-worth owners who might see that as something they'd be happy to deal with.

"Points deductions are the one thing all clubs fear."

