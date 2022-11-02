E﻿verton v Leicester: Head-to-head record

Everton v Leicester head-to-head record over 32 Premier League games. Wins: Everon 11, Leicester 6. Goals: Everton 46, Leicester 41. Clean sheets: Both 5Getty Images

  • Everton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Leicester (W3 D2), having lost five of their previous nine against them (W4).

  • Leicester have only failed to score in one of their 16 Premier League away games against Everton, finding the net in each of their last 12 visits since a goalless draw in January 1999.

  • Thirteen of the first 18 Premier League meetings between Everton and Leicester ended as draws (4 Everton wins, 1 Leicester). Since then, just two of the 14 between the sides has finished level (7 Everton wins, 5 Leicester).

  • Everton have kept four clean sheets in their last eight Premier League games, including each of their last two (3-0 v Crystal Palace, 0-0 v Fulham). They last recorded a shutout in three consecutive league games back in March 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.