Andy Halliday believes the Hearts squad is in great shape for their biggest game of the season when they face Rangers in Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

The midfielder is one of several Hearts players who have returned to fitness recently following an injuries.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” he said. “When you’ve played a lot of games, like a lot of us have, you’re going to pick up niggles at this stage of the season.

“We’ve not got the biggest squad in the league but we’ve basically got everyone back bar Beni Baningime so I think that’s great for us.

“It’s a big boost to everyone in the squad that we’ve got some key players back.”