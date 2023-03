It is two switches for Rangers boss Michael Beale for the visit to Fir Park after his team's comfortable Scottish Cup last-16 victory over Raith Rovers last Sunday.

Nicolas Raskin is out with a quad issue and is replaced in midfield by Ryan Jack.

The final change sees left-back Borna Barisic, who has travelled home to Croatia for the birth of his first child, drop out for Ridvan Yilmaz, who is making his first start since October.

