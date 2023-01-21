St Johnstone v Rangers: Team news

St Johnstone make five changes to their starting XI following last week's Scottish Premiership defeat by Livingston.

Defender James Brown, midfielders Cammy MacPherson, Daniel Phillips and Merkel Hallberg and forward Connor McLennan come in, with Alex Mitchel, Graham Carey, Ryan McGowan, David Wotherspoon and Nicky Clark dropping to the bench.

Scottish Cup holders Rangers make three alterations to the side that beat Kilmarnock in the league on Wednesday.

Allan McGregor replaces Jon McLaughlin in goal, while Ryan Jack and Malik Tillman return to the midfield as Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield join McLaughlin on the bench.