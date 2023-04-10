We asked you for your thoughts following Killie's defeat at Pittodrie.

Here's a tast of what you had to say:

Thomas: Come crashing down to earth after last week's euphoria! Couldn't score a slate! If most of post-split games are at home we have a chance. Let's all go to bed and pray for good fortune. If nothing else, the post-split fixtures will be exciting and hopefully rewarding. Unlike Rangers, the end of the season matters to us.

Anna: Yet another inept and clueless performance by Killie. They showed no heart, passion or fight and why Derek McInnes changed formation three times, I'll never know because for us, one up front does not work.

Matt: Another shocking performance from the lads. If we stay up then it's going to be because neither Ross County or Dundee United are good enough to overtake us.