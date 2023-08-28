We asked for your views on Friday night's game between Chelsea and Luton Town.

Here are some of your comments:

Chelsea fans

Jack: A good performance. Much has been said about Sterling and Jackson’s game but I think Gusto and Disasi showed some real moments of class too. There were positive signs, but still poor decisions at key moments. Against bigger and better teams those poor decisions will carry a hefty cost!

Liam: I thought we played brilliantly. I thought everyone put in a solid performance. The work was there, Sterling is starting to show his former self, Jackson was amazing and Caicedo was much steadier. The only let down was when we were 1-0 up because I think we should have scored more in the first half, but that will come.

Lucy: We’re a team with so much to prove. But seeing the players with perhaps the most to prove stepping up - it feels like the beginning of the change.

James: A very good performance from Chelsea considering the last result against West Ham. The players were under pressure to deliver and they handled that well. Once we scored the second goal it was very easy. Goals bring confidence and stability, and getting three points was a must.

Luton fans

Sue: No need to panic. It was really nice to see areas where the new players were beginning to look more comfortable and playing with confidence. We just need a bit of Premiership guile and to see what happens at home.

Jack: We played well but we need to match the pace of the Premier League and create more chances. Chelsea are in a different league to us and our battle to stay in the Premier League will be with the teams that usually finish in the bottom half.

Andrew: Luton look like a team that still need to gel in areas, with silly little misunderstandings here and there. I was impressed with the efforts of some of the players who came off the bench and gave a lot of effort. Tonight's result was really about Sterling's quality and that bit of game-changing magic. Luton can, and definitely will, get better!

David: We're getting better organised and it's two defeats to two likely top-six teams. There's no need to panic - the Kenny will need to be a fortress, but I think we've got enough talent and the spirit to cause many teams problems.