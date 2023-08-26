Motherwell 2-1 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

That old cliché of 'a game of two halves' has rarely been as aptly applied to a football match.

Kilmarnock were at their free-flowing best in the first half but they couldn't put Motherwell to the sword.

Matty Kennedy, Kyle Magennis, David Watson - all of them played well in the opening 45 minutes but, apart from a few minutes after the penalty miss, they didn't impose themselves nearly enough in the second-half.

On another day, the game might have been insurmountable for Motherwell by half-time. But Kettlewell inspired something in his players at half-time and that, plus the tactical change, turned this game on its head.

Despite being battered by injury, the hosts found confidence from somewhere and when Spittal pulled that ball back, there was a sense it was destined for the net.

It was a gut punch for Killie, but you get the sense they'll pull themselves off the canvas quickly.

Ultimately, this was a brilliant advert for Scottish football. Breathless.