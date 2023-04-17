Man City's title chances boosted by weekend results

Following Arsenal's 2-2 draw to West Ham on Sunday, Opta's title race predictions have moved even further in Manchester City's favour.

Prior to their fixtures at the weekend, the stats platform's 'supercomputer' had City's chances of lifting the trophy at just over 50% with 53.1% and the Gunners at 46.9%.

However, for the second successive game, Mikel Arteta's side let a two-goal advantage slip, leaving their chances of a first league title in 20 years at 34.4%.

Pep Guardiola's side on the other hand have boosted their odds of winning a fifth title in six years to 65.6%, after a comfortable 3-1 victory over relegation strugglers Leicester.

Man City sit four points behind leaders Arsenal on 70 points, but with a game in hand and a superior gaol difference.

The clubs face each other in a crucial game on 26 April.