We asked for your views on West Ham's best bit of bargain business.

Scott: Easy one - Alan Devonshire. Brought from Southall for £5,000 and was, in my opinion, the best West Ham player I’ve ever seen.

Kaz: Easy, Craig Dawson - no one will even come close. A £2m bargain and a West Ham cult hero and warrior.

Matthew: Billy Bonds cost West Ham £50,000 when he was signed from Charlton. He made a grand total of 799 appearances for West Ham, more than anyone at the club. An absolute legend for West Ham, whose legacy will run throughout the club’s history.

Steven: I think in my lifetime, it has to be Paulo di Canio. He gave me and my two boys so much. We loved him and he is still loved at West Ham.