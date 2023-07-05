Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

Getting Jack Robinson back is a big deal.

He’s a very physical player and often sets the tone for Sheffield United. There are going to be plenty of games in 2023-24 when the Blades will need to make life difficult for opponents and Robinson is an uncomfortable defender to play against.

When the Premier League big guns come to Bramall Lane, the atmosphere and team will need to go hand in hand to make it an unpleasant venue for opponents.

Robinson can play into that. His style can get the fans going as much as a moment of inspiration from Iliman Ndiaye.

This news follows on from the extensions for John Fleck and Ben Osborn.

Now it’s time for United to add. This is the period when you’d expect to see some new faces come into the squad.

Interesting times at Bramall Lane.