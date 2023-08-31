Livingston v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Livingston v St Mirren head to head stats

  • St. Mirren have the highest shot conversion rate in the Scottish Premiership this season (19.4%), while no side has scored more goals so far than the Buddies (7 from 36 shots).

  • St. Mirren have won two of their first three (D1) Scottish Premiership matches for the first time since 2020-21 and are unbeaten in their first three for the first time in the top-flight since 2011-12.

  • Livingston have failed to score in three of their last four Scottish Premiership matches and have drawn a blank in six of their last nine in the league, although they did score three last time out against Hibernian.

  • St. Mirren have scored at least once in all eight of their top-flight trips to Livingston, remaining unbeaten in the last four (W2 D2).

  • Livingston are winless in their last 10 league meetings with St. Mirren (D5 L5) since a 2-1 victory in February 2020 under Gary Holt.

