Premier League 'more important' to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace head to Old Trafford in the League Cup on Tuesday night for the first of two visits to Manchester United in the space of five days.

With an ever-growing list of injuries for the Eagles that already includes winger Michael Olise and midfielder Jefferson Lerma, manager Roy Hodgson has admitted he will have to prioritise the Premier League over the cup.

"There's no question there's an absence of real competition in our squad because so many guys are injured," said the 76-year-old.

"If I really think the 11, which are maybe considered to be the best 11, can go out [Saturday] in a tough game, and a tough game on Tuesday, and then do it again on Saturday, I'd be dreaming.

"But I don't think anybody who has even the slightest inclination of what's required would expect it from me. So it's a little bit disappointing because at the start of the season I didn't envisage our current situation, and I thought we might be able to give it [the Carabao Cup] a real go.

"Now we will still give it a real go, but I'm sure people will criticise the fact that the team that plays on Tuesday night might be different.

"Is the Premier League more important to a club like Crystal Palace than the Carabao Cup? Unfortunately it is."

The former England boss also doesn't feel United's recent form will give his side a better chance.

"We are talking about one of the two biggest football clubs in the world," Hodgson added.

"So even though they might not be firing on all cylinders, they're still going to look at a bench probably which has cost several hundred million.

"It will be a very difficult game, but it will be a great experience, those players who haven't had a chance could get the chance. It will be good for them to show what they can do at the very top level.

"I believe enough in this team and this squad and the organisation to believe that whatever level I choose to play we are capable of giving Manchester United a good game."