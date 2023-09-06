Mohamed Salah’s “competitive” desire may be what keeps him at Anfield a while longer.

That’s the view of the team on BBC Radio Merseyside’s The Red Kop podcast, who have been discussing the rejected bid for Salah from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad.

BBC Radio Merseyside’s Carl Woodward said: “Salah is so competitive. No disrespect to the Saudi league but it is not competitive. You would think he will still want to play – I know not Champions League but Europa League – and get the records as well.”

And presenter Giulia Bould added: “He does love that. I don’t think it’s a bad thing, it is motivation. It would be a lovely way to go out - he will eventually take the payday – but to stay for his second rebuild, put Liverpool back to where they should have been perhaps last season when it imploded, Maybe another European or FA Cup and go out that way.”