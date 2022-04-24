Cornet misses out for Burnley - Team news
- Published
Only one change for Burnley from Thursday's win against Southampton and it's a significant one.
Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet misses out - not even making the bench - and is replaced by striker Matej Vydra.
Perhaps that could see Jay Rodriguez play out wide with Vydra going up top along Wout Weghorst.
Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Cork, Tarkowski, Brownhill, Weghorst, McNeil, Roberts, Rodriguez, Collins, Vydra.
Wolves have not played since the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on 8 April and boss Bruno Lage has made four changes to his starting XI.
Striker Raul Jimenez returns from suspension, with midfielder Leander Dendoncker also back after missing the Newcastle game through illness.
Defenders Nelson Semedo and Roman Saiss step up from the bench.
Max Kilman is injured, while Marcal, Luke Cundle and Francisco Trincao start as substitutes.
Wolves XI: Sá, Jiménez, Boly, Coady, Silva, Jonny, Semedo, Hwang, Saïss, Moutinho, Dendoncker.