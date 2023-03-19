Scorer Wright not giving up on top-six for Saints

Drey Wright has not given up hope of a top-six finish despite St Johnstone failing to secure the victory they felt they needed away to Kilmarnock.

Callum Davidson's side are now seven points behind sixth-place Livingston with four games left before the Scottish Premiership splits in two for the final round of matches following Saturday's 1-1 draw.

"It depends on how results go elsewhere," wing-back Wright said when asked by BBC Scotland about St Johnstone's chances of clawing that back. "We can only look at what we're doing.

"Coming into it, we needed the three points here to keep that top-six hope alive. Now we've just got a game less to do it."

Of his equaliser at Rugby Park, Wright said: "I think it was a bit of a poor clearance, I took a good touch, the space kind of opened up and I thought, I've hit one from here before and it's gone in, and luckily it found the back of the net."

The versatile Englishman thought a point was acceptable considering Kilmarnock's good home record but admitted his side's first-half performance "wasn't good enough - nowhere near".

"We were making the same mistakes over and over again and you come into the changing-room embarrassed," he added.

"The boys obviously speak among themselves and the manager says his bit, which obviously we knew anyway. Coming out in the second half, we had a bit of a point to prove to ourselves, to him and to the fans who come over and I think we got that.

"It was more just getting back to basics. We were giving away a lot of sloppy passes and putting ourselves under unnecessary pressure in key areas of the pitch.

"We needed to get the ball into forward areas quicker to try to put them under a bit of pressure."