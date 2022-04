Everton travel to Lancashire in the Premier League on Wednesday as they face relegation rivals Burnley.

The Toffees' defeat by West Ham at the weekend means Frank Lampard has become the first Everton manage to lose his first four away Premier League matches in charge, so what needs to change for the trip to Turf Moor?

Who keeps their place in your Toffees starting XI?

It's time to pick your Everton side to face Burnley