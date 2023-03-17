Kilmarnock have to move on from 'sore' cup defeat - Armstrong

Danny Armstrong’s anguish over Kilmarnock’s Scottish Cup exit to Inverness Caley Thistle was compounded when he saw the Highlanders avoid the Old Firm and land third-tier Falkirk in the semi-final draw.

But the winger is adamant his side must park their disappointment and focus on scrapping for Premiership survival, starting with Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone.

“Obviously it was disappointing getting put out the cup the way we did,” he said.

“And then you see the draw - it’s difficult to take. It’s not nice to see you wouldn’t have got the Old Firm in the next round.

“It’s sore for us, it’s sore for the fans, but you need to get over it pretty quick as the league business is as important as anything.

“It would have been a bonus to get to Hampden again but if we’re looking back at the end of the season and we’ve seen a semi-final, a last eight and we’ve done well in the league, that’s a really good season.

“Saturday’s game is massive, we’re playing a team that is kind of round about us. We’ve got two home games coming in a row now and our home form has been good. Two games we can attack and ones we’re looking forward to.”