Robinson on O'Hara, building for the future & new recruit Boyd-Munce
- Published
David Currie, BBC Sport Scotland
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren's Scottish Premiership game with Dundee United this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Buddies boss:
Midfielder Mark O'Hara, who has extended his contract until summer 2026, had been attracting interest from other clubs.
Robinson says O’Hara is a manager’s dream, hard working, will play in any position. He's been "fantastic" this season and thoroughly deserves the new deal.
The midfielder follows Trevor Carson, Marcus Fraser, and Greg Kiltie in committing his future and Robinson stressed the importance of try to build something with longevity.
Caolan Boyd-Munce's deal until the end of the season is an opportunity for the “talented” former Middlesbrough midfielder to prove himself and earn a longer stay.
If Boyd-Munce gets international clearance he’ll be involved on Saturday but won’t start. Charles Dunne is suspended, Declan Gallagher is still out injured (hamstring), and Tony Watt is ineligible.
St Mirren won 3-0 at Tannadice early in the season and were “ruthless” that day. Robinson is surprised United are bottom and expects a tough game where St Mirren have to make sure they take control.