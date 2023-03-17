Postecoglou on Kyogo and Hatate snub, Premiership standard & Martindale's suggestion
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been talking to the media before his side's Scottish Premiership clash with Hibs on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Greg Taylor is available for selection after being left out of the Scotland squad. Carl Starfelt and Daizen Maeda also available, but Aaron Mooy and Tomoki Iwata miss out.
Postecoglou expressed his disappointment for Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate after they were again overlooked by Japan: "They are both going to get to the top of the game one way or another. Whatever challenges they have in front of them they will overcome."
On Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu's criticism of the standard of the Scottish Premiership, Postecoglou pointed out that Celtic had five players who impressed at the World Cup. And he cited Josip Juranovic and Moritz Jenz playing regularly in Germany's Bundesliga after leaving Celtic this season.
He stressed the importance of developing young players from within the club, with Callum McGregor the example to look up to, and says it's something he and Celtic put "a great deal of emphasis on and will continue to do so".
Postecoglou says David Martindale "has a lot more time during the week to be considering those things", after the Livingston manager suggested the top division should be expanded.