Manchester City v Brighton: Team news

Manchester City will continue to assess Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who were not risked against Liverpool on Saturday because of respective foot and knee issues.

Ruben Dias, who is poised to return after seven weeks out, will also be monitored.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma begins a two-game ban after accumulating 10 yellow cards.

Steven Alzate could come back into contention after missing the win at Tottenham through illness.

