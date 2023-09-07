Kai Havertz accepts it might "take longer" than is ideal to settle into this season after a slow start at Emirates Stadium but remains relaxed about his form.

Arsenal paid Chelsea £65m for the Germany forward over the summer, but his first four Premier League appearances have produced no goals or assists.

Speaking before his country's friendly with Japan on Thursday, the 24-year old said the media "just point out the negatives".

"It's only my second month there, so that's why I'm relatively relaxed," he said. "So far in my career I have had phases here and there where things have been a little bumpy... and I know a lot of bad stuff will be written.

"It's not the first time I've come to a new club and so I know that it can take a bit longer."

During Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Fulham last month, manager, Mikel Arteta took Havertz off after 56 minutes, but defended him after the game, saying he has produced "really good things" so far. He did go on to concede that this had not yet been converted into any goals.

"In a lot of situations he should have scored a lot of goals already this season. That's the thing that is missing there," said Arteta.

