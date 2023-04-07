Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has recovered from the illness that caused him to miss the draw with Chelsea.

Thiago Alcantara could make his comeback but Luis Diaz is more likely to return from a long-term knee problem against Leeds on 17 April.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has recovered from the illness which restricted him to a role as substitute last weekend.

William Saliba and Eddie Nketiah are being monitored, with both nursing back problems.

