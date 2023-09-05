Ollie Kay, We Are Luton Town, external

My ears are still ringing, my voice is still hoarse. The Kenny’s first night in the Premier League was sensational. Unfortunately we weren’t able to grab our first points of the campaign. We are past recriminations about whether it should or shouldn’t have been a penalty in the 96th minute (it of course should have been), but rather we should focus on the positivity around Luton’s start to the season as we enter the international break.

Firstly, we are one of five teams that are yet to win in the Premier League; Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Everton and Burnley, who like us, have played one fewer game than the rest of the division. The mandate for survival has always been, be united on the pitch and finish above three other teams.

Secondly, after a very tough start to the season, we can now look forward to three, potentially four, matches against teams that could very well be scrapping in the bottom half of the table, after the international break. These are the matches we should be judged on, rather than Brighton, Chelsea and a Moyesey-rejuvenated West Ham.

And lastly, We have more time to bed in new signings, get injured players closer to return and most importantly, for the entire squad to reflect on their introduction to Premier League football. A lot of them hadn’t played it before, but now they have a good idea of what they are up against.

Luton Town will be ready to kick on against Fulham on 16 September. Watch out west London, the Hatters are in fine voice.

Garth Crooks has said this week we're "just making up the Premier League numbers". We'll prove him wrong.

