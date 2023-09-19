Former Premier League midfielder Paul Mortimer has said Tottenham are a "different team" under Ange Postecoglou, after two dramatic late goals against Sheffield United on Saturday stole victory from the jaws of defeat.

Spurs are still unbeaten in the Premier League under the Australian manager and are second in the table after five games.

"I like him, I really like him," Mortimer told BBC Radio London.

"There is definitely something special building. They’d have lost this one with a whimper [last season]. We've seen it so many times. This is a different team.

"With Bissouma in the middle of the pitch, this is a different team because he did not stop prompting, he did not give up, he very rarely wasted the ball. He was magnificent. When the game's not going well he can wrestle power back."

