Nottingham Forest have confirmed that six senior players will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer.

Andre Ayew, Cafu, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Smith and Lyle Taylor will all depart the City Ground.

Meanwhile, on-loan trio Dean Henderson, Keylor Navas and Renan Lodi will all be returning to their parent clubs.

Chris Wood, who initially joined on loan from Newcastle United during the January window, has already agreed a permanent transfer to Forest.