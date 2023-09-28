On whether it is an important week: "You don’t know the order of when points will come. You take nothing for granted and take your opportunity. Staying calm is a big part and making sure the performance of Manchester United and result at Nottingham Forest is something we can continue."

On Anass Zaroury, who had a hand in all four goals at Salford: "Talented player. There is a jump to the Premier League for everyone, we had a conversation with him and the things that were important for him to bring to the game. He is on the pathway, he will be a player with a part to play."

On facing a "big test" against Eddie Howe's side: "That is what you are in the game for, against every opponent there is a small opportunity of doing something special and what you will be remembered for. It is difficult predict because of their threats and weapons but there is something there to have a good performance and result. There are not many away grounds harder than St James' Park."

Burnley's last meeting against Newcastle ended in relegation and Kompany said: "So much has happened, it seems like an eternity ago. How far can the club still go? That is the exciting bit. We are on a path of struggling less years if we can manage to do it this year."

On teenager Wilson Odobert and other young players in the squad breaking through: "It is a matter of time. One of the things I have been able to do as a manager is see the start of a lot of a talent. It is about timing, don’t force it or stop it when the momentum is there. Talent always comes through."

The Clarets thrashed Salford 4-0 in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday. Kompany said on the win: "It has been a good set of performances in the last three or four games. We were favourite and had to win the game, it feels good to do the job."