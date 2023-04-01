St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: Analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Disappointed in his side's recent performances, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was looking for a response and got it against in-form Aberdeen - even after Andrew Considine's dismissal.

However, having to play 84 minutes with 10 men was always going to be an improbable task - and so it proved.

There was no argument about the red card as Considine was caught on the wrong side of Bojan Miovski, but there was a touch of bad fortune about the goal.

They could have even rescued a point in the dying seconds after centre-half Liam Gordon's header struck the bar, but it looks like they must now resign themselves to finishing top of the bottom six.